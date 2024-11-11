As part of Homecoming Weekend, the Vincennes University Alumni Association recognized three extraordinary graduates with Distinguished Alumni Awards. The 2024 honorees, Dan Fritch, Aaron Galindo, and Dane J. Sievers, were acknowledged for their notable contributions that have positively impacted their communities, professions, and VU.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest accolade VU bestows exclusively on alumni and celebrates those who embody leadership, community service, and professional excellence. Through their professional endeavors and dedication to the community, Fritch, Galindo, and Sievers are leaders inspiring current Trailblazers and alumni alike to strive for greatness.

Aaron Selby, VU’s Director of Alumni Engagement, announced the honorees at the VU Women’s Basketball Game on Saturday, November 9th, at the P.E. Complex.

Galindo is a 1998 graduate of VU’s Advanced Manufacturing Automation Program and a Corporate Controls Engineering Manager for Absolute Robot, Inc. With prior experience at global companies like Sony, Med-Tek, 3M, and Sumitomo, Galindo has also kept strong connections with VU, serving on the Advanced Manufacturing Advisory Committee. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to launch his own company, Galindo Engineering.

Sievers, a 1992 alumnus of the Laser and Electro-Optics Program, is currently an Engineering Teaching Lab Coordinator for the Nanolab at the University of Illinois. He is responsible for groundbreaking research in microelectronics, nanotechnology, and plasma science, paving the way for advancements in affordable, accessible technology. His research aims to develop a comprehensive set of tools and procedures that will allow anyone to produce a non-scale technology easily and inexpensively. Recently, Sievers hosted VU representatives, sharing insights from his innovative research and demonstrating his continued dedication to educational and scientific advancement.

Fritch, a 1983 VU Business Administration Program graduate, is CEO of Matrix Integration and co-founded Commsound Telecommunications. Fritch’s leadership extends to the VU Jasper Campus Foundation, where he helped create Scholastic Excellence Awards that provide VUJ students with full-tuition scholarships. As an active community volunteer, Fritch lives by VU’s motto, “Learn in Order to Serve.” He volunteers with the St. Joseph’s Church Finance Committee, Boy Scouts of America, and Jasper Action Team and was a previous member of the BOSCO Finance Committee.

VU faculty and alumni nominate candidates for Distinguished Alumni Awards, which the Alumni Awards & Events Committee then reviews.

For more information about VU alumni programs and awards, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at vualumni@vinu.edu or 812-888-5332.