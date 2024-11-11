Belva “Berniece” (Hardin) Luker, age 91, of Pikeville, Indiana, passed away at 2:20 p.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born October 26, 1933, in Pikeville, Indiana, to Norman W. and Margaret (Barett) Stilwell. Berniece was married to Alvin D. Hardin until his passing in 1998. She then married Paul E. “Wid” Luker, who passed away in 2017. She was a graduate of the Stendal High School Class of 1951.

Berniece worked as a Pike County Deputy Sheriff, a Lockhart Township Trustee, and a caregiver/manager of the Pike County Group Home. She also delivered school lunches for many years to the Stendal and Velpen Schools; and was a member of the Indiana Sheriffs Association.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands; one daughter, Rita A. Carr; one son, Anthony R. Hardin; one brother, Ray Richard Stilwell; and two sisters, Norma Irene Saddler and Aletha M. Henke.

Berniece is survived by two children, Tim W. (Margaret) Hardin and Melissa J. Hardin both of Pikeville; two brothers, Roy C. (Margie) Stilwell of Otwell and Phillip N. (Louanna) Stilwell of Pikeville; one sister, Phyliss A. Reinbold of Jasper; by (9) grandchildren, (22) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Berniece (Hardin) Luker will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Stilwell Cemetery in Pikeville. Pastor Ross Williams will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.