This holiday season, the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) invites the community to join the fight against child abuse through the Holiday Half Pot fundraiser. This event offers participants the chance to win big while supporting a vital cause that impacts children across seven counties in Southwestern Indiana.

Tickets for the Holiday Half Pot are available in various packages:

$5 for 1 ticket

for 1 ticket $10 for 3 tickets

for 3 tickets $20 for 15 tickets

for 15 tickets $40 for 40 tickets

The drawing will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 5:00 pm Eastern. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SWICACC.com/holiday-halfpot.

Help make a difference this season by supporting SWICACC’s mission. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to a safer, more supportive community for our children.

SWICACC is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting children who are victims of maltreatment or witnesses to crime. Through forensic interviews and a range of support services, SWICACC aids children and families in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties. Proceeds from the Holiday Half Pot will directly benefit SWICACC’s ongoing efforts to provide these essential services.