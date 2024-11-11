This Thanksgiving season, law enforcement in counties surrounding Dubois County is joining forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a high-visibility Click It or Ticket campaign, aiming to increase seat belt use across the area. From November 16 to December 31, officers will be focused on reducing fatalities caused by unbuckled drivers and passengers, stepping up patrols to issue citations to those not wearing seat belts.

The urgency of this campaign comes in response to sobering statistics from the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday. During that period, 326 passenger vehicle occupants lost their lives in crashes nationwide, with 43% of them unrestrained. The data shows the dangers of not wearing seat belts are significant both day and night: 47% of those killed in nighttime crashes were unbuckled, along with 38% during the day. Each of these fatalities underscores the importance of wearing a seat belt to protect lives.

As the holiday approaches, law enforcement urges everyone on the road to ensure they and all passengers are buckled up for every trip. Proper seat belt use, including age-appropriate car seats for children, is a simple but effective way to prevent tragic accidents, making this holiday season safer for all.