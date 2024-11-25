On November 24, 2024, at 11:32 p.m. Gibson County Central received call from the Mount Carmel Police Department notifying them of a single vehicle accident where a truck had struck a utility pole and then fled the scene. Mount Carmel advised that they followed the debris field to the state line, and were unable to locate the vehicle. At 11:44 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch notified deputies that a Gray 2005 Dodge Pickup with Illinois tags had driven past a dead end and into a field past the 500 block of East Warrick Street.



Upon arriving in the area Deputies Michael Bates and Wyatt Hunt located the Gray 2005 Dodge Pickup belonging to 41 year old Brian McCoy of Mount Carmel in the field and searched the area ultimately finding Mr. McCoy in an extreme state of intoxication. At that point Deputy Michael Bates began a DUI investigation that necessitated Mr. McCoy being medically cleared for admittance to the Gibson County Jail. Once the investigation was completed Mr. McCoy was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with:



Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Endangerment

Operating While Intoxicated with a BAC over .15

Disorderly Conduct

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Criminal Mischief

And Resisting Law Enforcement.



Mr. McCoy tested .23 as the result of a certified blood test at Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room.



Assisting Deputy Bates in his investigation was Deputies Wyatt Hunt and Levi Sims.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

