With an estimated 46 million turkeys consumed on Thanksgiving each year and production largely concentrated in a handful of states, Trace One, a company specializing in regulatory compliance for the food and beverage industry, conducted a survey to find out U.S. turkey statistics. Researchers conducted a study and ranked states as top turkey producers based on 2023 total turkey production, measured in pounds.

Since 1960, per capita turkey production rose sharply and peaked in 1996 at 26.8 pounds per person. However, in 2022, annual production had dropped to just 20 pounds per person, a decline of approximately 25%.

Health concerns and changing dietary preferences play a significant role, with more Americans choosing plant-based diets and reducing meat consumption. Rising turkey prices, which increased from $0.80 per pound in 2018 to $1.40 per pound in 2023, also impacted consumption.

The average size of turkeys raised in the U.S. has nearly doubled since the 1960s, averaging 32 pounds per bird compared to around 18 pounds in the 1960s. This trend has helped maintain relatively high production levels even as the total number of turkeys raised has declined; with a peak of approximately 303 million birds annually in 1996, but an estimated 218 million birds in 2023.

Looking at state statistics Indiana produces 11.9% of America’s turkeys by weight. In 2023, Indiana raised 20 million turkeys, with an average weight of 41.7 pounds per bird. In total, Indiana produced over 800 million pounds of turkey last year, making it the 3rd most in the nation.

