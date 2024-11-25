On November 23, 2024, at 5:08 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a truck in a ditch in the 4000 block of South 125 West. Deputy Michael Bates was dispatched to the scene and while enroute to the scene Dispatch notified Deputy Bates that there was a person asleep in the vehicle. Upon arriving Deputy Bates identified the male as 62 year old Gregory Leister of Fort Branch. While speaking with Mr. Leister Deputy Bates detected clues that he may be under the influence of alcohol. At that point Deputy Bates began a roadside DUI investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation Deputy Bates placed Mr. Leister into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.



Assisting Deputy Bates in his investigation was Sgt. John Fischer.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.