Jerome A. Burke, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerome was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on November 22, 1935, to Leonard and Anna (Hochgesang) Burke. He married Janice Brelage on November 17, 1960, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2023.

He was a United States Army veteran and served in the National Guard.

Jerome was a lifetime farmer and head of maintenance at VUJC for over 30 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed working on the farm, was an avid NASCAR and Indiana Fever fan, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Surviving are two sons, Eric (Mary) Burke, Jasper, IN, and Rodney (Wanda) Burke, St. Anthony, IN, four grandchildren, Mallory, Mackenzie, Grant, and Lydia, two great grandchildren, Ada and Theo, two sisters, Marie Sternberg, Jasper, IN, and Rita Moeller, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Barbara Burke, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are one sister, Clarissa Hochgesang, and three brothers, Clarence, Joseph, and an infant, Linus Burke.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome A. Burke will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at Holy Family Catholic Church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, Mentors for Youth, or to a favorite charity.

