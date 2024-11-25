Ronald E. Himsel, age 83, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024, at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born on August 8, 1941, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Luther and Geneva (Brittain) Himsel. He married Connie Leinenbach on July 27, 1968, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He attended grade school in Boone Township, graduated from Jasper High School in 1959, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agribusiness from Purdue University, where he was a member of the ROTC.

A proud U.S. Army veteran with over 20 years of service, Ron commanded Company D 151st Infantry Rangers (Airborne Unit) in Vietnam. The Indiana Rangers were the only National Guard in Combat during the Vietnam War. 151st Rangers were the most highly decorated combat Company during the Vietnam War. Ron retired with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Professionally, Ron worked as a district manager for International Harvester, was a former co-owner of Hopf-Himsel (Agri business ), and later served as a sales manager for Sternberg International.

He was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. His affiliations included being a Gold Legacy Life Member of the V.F.W. Post #673, a Life Member of the American Legion Post #147, and a Life Member of the 40&8. Additionally, he was active in the Ireland Lions Club, Ireland Sportsman’s Club, Huntingburg Country Club, Ireland Historical Society, Dubois County Museum, the Greater Jasper School Board, and the Sheriff’s Merit Board.

Ron’s faith was the cornerstone of his life, and he made cherished friendships through his participation in Christ Renews His Parish. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, yard work, making pancakes for his grandchildren, and cheering for the Purdue Boilermakers and St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and attending their activities and events.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Himsel, Ireland, IN, five children: Heather (Scott) Yarbrough, Jasper, IN, Christopher (Kristie) Himsel, Ireland, IN, Gretchen (Shaba) Derazi, Atlanta, GA, Joshua (Nikki) Himsel, Ireland, IN, and Jared (Heidi) Himsel, Fishers, IN, 17 grandchildren, one sister, Judy (Chuck) Kerkhove, of Colorado, two brothers, Tom (Brenda) Himsel, Westfield, IN, and Jerry (Bev) Himsel, Ireland, IN, one sister-in-law, Debby (Greg) Doyle, Greenwood, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Ken Himsel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald Himsel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Funeral Detail Unit along with local Honor Guards from VFW Post # 673 and American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites. There will be a military tribute given by Retired Major General Marty Umbarger at 9:30 a.m. in the church prior to Mass.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A parish rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Tunnels to Towers, the V.F.W. Post #673, or to the wishes of the family.

