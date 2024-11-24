In the early morning of Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, at approximately 3:21 AM, police responded to a verbal argument that ended with gunfire and a male subject being seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police at The Chateau, located at 6980 East State Road 62 in Mariah Hill, revealed four male subjects had a verbal argument inside the building.

Two of the subjects, including 28-year-old, Paris D. Keaton, of Dale, walked outside of the bar when a physical confrontation began and Keaton shot the other male.

Keaton then walked back inside the bar and pointed the firearm at two the other two males from the initial verbal argument.

All parties remained at the scene until officers arrived.

The injured male subject was transported to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital in Kentucky to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Keaton is currently being held on bond in the Spencer County Jail and is facing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm, Criminal Recklessness, and Driving While Suspended Prior.