Clarence L. Weyer, 96, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, on November 22, 2024. He was born to Edward H. and Clara B. (Kippenbrock) Weyer in Goshen, Ohio, on August 23, 1928. Clarence married Lucille Meier on May 5, 1951, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by Lucille, his wife of 67 years, in 2018, his eldest son, Steve, in 2021, his sisters, Marcella Pauckner, Alberta Weyer, and Edna Kasprzycki, and his brother, Edward T. Weyer.

Clarence is survived by three sons, Terry (Sue) Weyer and Gary (Michele) Weyer of Ferdinand, John (Jean) Weyer of Loogootee, and daughter-in-law Judy Weyer of Ferdinand, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, a lifetime member of American Legion Post #124, and a volunteer driver for the VA. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, and watching IU basketball. He loved reminiscing about his early years in Ohio, his military years, work, and life experiences.

The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the staff at Scenic Hills at the Monastery for the professional care shown to Clarence and for the wonderful care that was given to their father in recent weeks. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

The family is requesting no gifts. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict, St. Ferdinand Parish or St. Meinrad Archabbey.