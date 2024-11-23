The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office proudly announced that Deputy Zach Weisheit has graduated from the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy after 16 weeks of intensive training. The program included comprehensive instruction in criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, de-escalation tactics, physical fitness, and firearms.

Deputy Weisheit distinguished himself with exceptional performance, earning 2nd place in Academics and 2nd place as Top Shot in firearms. These achievements highlight his dedication, skill, and readiness to serve the community with excellence.

The Sheriff’s Office commends Deputy Weisheit for his hard work and looks forward to his continued positive impact on Dubois County. Community members are encouraged to join in celebrating his success.