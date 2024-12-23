The French Lick Senior Citizens Center has announced details for their Friday night dances in January 2025.
The French Lick Senior Citizens Center, located at 785 South Bears Bend Road in French Lick, holds dances every Friday night with doors opening at 6 PM and dancing from 7 to 9 PM.
Admission is $7, food and drinks are available to buy, and a live band will play music.
The lineup of bands playing at their dances in January is:
- January 3rd: Stone Canyon
- January 10th: Mystery Train
- January 17th: Little Mountain
- January 24th: Paul Smith
- January 31st: Stone Canyon
