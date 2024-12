In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Nona Baker, Community and Donor Relations Director, and Judy Jochem-Nino, Human Resources Specialist, about what TRI-CAP is, what programs/demographics they serve, how the community can support their mission, and some things you might not even know about the long-standing non-for-profit.

Visit their website to learn how you may qualify for their programs: https://www.tri-cap.net/

https://youtu.be/KHvfa2aNngk