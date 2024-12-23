The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in November was recorded to be 4.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for November was 4.2%.



In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.4% compared to the national rate of 62.5%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,442,250 and is at its highest on record.



November 2024 total private employment is 2,869,200 a decrease of 2,800 from the previous month and 608,900 above the April 2020 Trough.



Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+3,300)

Professional & Business Services (+3,100)

Private Education & Health Services (+1,000)

As of November 28, 2024, there were 92,158 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on November 30, 2024, Indiana had 20,931 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.



To find resources made for individuals looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.