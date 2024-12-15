On Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at approximately 3:08 AM, Deputies observed a Silver 2024 Honda Civic speeding on US 41 near County Road 600 South.

Upon stopping the vehicle, a Deputy approached the vehicle and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver, identified as 23-year-old, Michael Smith, of Bicknell.

A roadside DUI investigation was conducted, and at its end, Smith was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.