On Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at approximately 3:08 AM, Deputies observed a Silver 2024 Honda Civic speeding on US 41 near County Road 600 South. 

Upon stopping the vehicle, a Deputy approached the vehicle and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver, identified as 23-year-old, Michael Smith, of Bicknell. 

A roadside DUI investigation was conducted, and at its end, Smith was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

