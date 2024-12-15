Latest News

On Saturday, December 14th, at approximately 10:56 PM, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Black Toyota Rav Four that had run a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1275 S and County Road 25 West.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the Deputy noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver, 26-year-old, Sam Oliver, of Evansville, and began a roadside DUI investigation. 

After the investigation, Oliver was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. 

