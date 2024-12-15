Latest News

On December 13, 2024, at approximately 10:30 AM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle accident at the 6500 block of South 1050 West, where a truck had left the roadway and ran into some trees. 

Upon arriving officers found the driver 26-year-old Alberto Alvarado Paz in an extreme state of intoxication. At that point, a small roadside investigation was conducted into the incident.

Once the investigation was completed, Paz was booked into the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operator Never Licensed.

