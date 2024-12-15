On December 12th, 2024, at approximately 8:40 PM, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on an Orange Dodge Charger for driving left of center at the intersection of Main and Clark Street in Owensville.

During the stop, deputies detected the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from inside the vehicle and began a roadside investigation.

Multiple open containers were discovered inside the vehicle during the investigation, and the driver of the Dodge, 18-year-old, Nickolas Hockings, of Newburgh, was taken into custody.

Hockings was transported to the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Minor Consumption.