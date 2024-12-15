Steven Earl Ripstra (Steve), 75, of Huntingburg, IN, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 24, 1949. He graduated from Thorntown High School in 1967 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Ball State University in 1971. He later received his law degree from Samford University, Cumberland School of Law of Birmingham, Alabama in 1978.

Steve was married to Trish (Nay) Ripstra on September 25, 1971; they were married for 53 years.

Steve was an attorney for 48 years. He began his career in Jasper, Indiana with Lytton Law Office, which soon became Lytton and Ripstra Law Office and later Ripstra Law Office. Steve enjoyed reading, playing chess, fishing, golfing, watching the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Blues, working, and watching his grandkids play sports. He was a life-long learner and thrived at gaining knowledge in all areas of life.

Steve was involved in many organizations throughout his life. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, a Potentate of the Hadi Shrine in 1995, President of the Great Lakes Shrine Association, and a member of the board of St Louis Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Steve is survived by his wife, Trish Ripstra; daughters, Jennifer Thacker (Jason) and Amanda Rees (Jason); grandchildren, Cassidy, Brock, and Maddie Jean and many friends who are considered family.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis Ripstra and Earl Ripstra, and his brother, Charles Ripstra.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (EST) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM (EST). Pastor Jeff Donihue of Salem United Church of Christ will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rainey Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL., 33607. The family of Steve Ripstra wishes to thank Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center of Jasper, Indiana for their continued care throughout the years and Select Specialty Hospital for their care and assistance at the end.