On Friday, December 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:38 AM, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Fort Branch Casey’s parking lot, located at 810 East Park Street, after seeing a Blue Ford vehicle speeding on US 41 near County Road 650 South.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the Deputy detected the odor of Marijuana coming from inside and began a roadside investigation where standard field sobriety tests were administered.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver of the Ford, 33-year-old, Joshua O’Daniel, of Mount Carmel, was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

O’Daniel is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.