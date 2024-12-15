Latest News

Gibson County Traffic Stop Leads to OWI Arrest Knox County Man Facing OWI Charges in Gibson County Single Vehicle Accident in Gibson County Lands Man Behind Bars Warrick County Man Arrested in Gibson County on Minor Consuption Charges Gibson County Traffic Stops Ends with Drug Charges

On Friday, December 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:38 AM, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Fort Branch Casey’s parking lot, located at 810 East Park Street, after seeing a Blue Ford vehicle speeding on US 41 near County Road 650 South. 

Upon approaching the vehicle, the Deputy detected the odor of Marijuana coming from inside and began a roadside investigation where standard field sobriety tests were administered. 

At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver of the Ford, 33-year-old, Joshua O’Daniel, of Mount Carmel, was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. 

O’Daniel is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. 

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post