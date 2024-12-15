On Friday, December 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:22 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 complaint of threats being made to a South Gibson School bus driver.

This incident initially began when the bus driver, who was alone on the bus and without any students onboard, had been traveling westbound on County Road 350 South heading westbound from US 41, where at the time, a train blocked the tracks from being crossed.

The driver had found an area where they could turn the bus around safely to find another route of travel; however, upon attempting to turn around in an open lot, 75-year-old, Michael DeClue, of Princeton, ran out to the marked South Gibson School bus and confronted the driver, allegedly making threats of harming them for driving on his property.

The bus driver apologized and attempted to leave when DeClue forced the bus doors open and continued to make threats. The driver was able to get DeClue out of the bus and attempted to leave, but was prohibited from leaving by DeClue as he stood in the way of the bus. At this point, the driver called 911 and DeClue moved out of the way.

Multiple Officers were dispatched to the area and attempted to speak with DeClue about the incident. After numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, Declue was taken into custody; and during a search, a .22 caliber revolver was found on his person.

DeClue was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was arrested for Intimidation, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Confinement.