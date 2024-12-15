On Thursday, December 12th, 2024, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of Intimidation of a juvenile by an adult male.

Once an investigation into the incident had begun, a search warrant was issued for 19-year-old Tommy C. Payne’s residence, located on the 600 block of North Race Street.

While officers were conducting the search warrant, two handguns were found, with one being modified with what is commonly referred to as a Glock Switch, which makes the weapon fully automatic.

After the residence had been searched, Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he is facing charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by a Dangerous Person, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Intimidation-Threat of a Forcible Felony.