Ellen L. Alles, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with family present at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024, at the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Inpatient Center in Evansville, Indiana, where she had been for temporary care since December 2, 2024.

Ellen was born in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on February 28, 1945, to William E. “Gene” and Valerie (Caraway) Matthews. She married Tom Alles on March 24, 1993, in Franklin, Indiana.

She was a graduate a of Columbus North High School. She then earned a B.S. in Education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, and a Masters Degree in Education from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

She retired after many years as an elementary school teacher, where she mostly taught at the Jennings County Schools. She also taught at Beech Grove and Tell City – Troy Township Schools.

Ellen was a member of Shiloh Church of Jasper, in Jasper, Indiana. She was a life member of the Indiana State Teachers Association and the Dubois County Teachers Association.

She enjoyed animals of all kinds, particularly her dogs, Hook, Baby, and Leah, and her cat KittyGrey. She loved being around family and being a teacher.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tom Alles, Jasper, IN, seven sisters, Jan (John) Reese, Avon, IN, Molly (George) Rawlinson, Marco Island, FL, Mary (Ed) Russell, Carmel, IN, twin sister Eva (Larry) Bell, Hilton Head Island, SC, Susan (Mark) Harrold, Stillwater, MN, Blythe (Larry) Toops, Medina, OH, and Martha (Gordon) Terry, Evansville, IN, two brothers, Larry “Tony” Matthews, Abingdon, VA, and Tim (Jody) Matthews, Greencastle, IN, one brother-in-law, Art Aronson, West Lafayette, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and two sisters, Margie Aronson and Nancy (Jeff) Herron.

A funeral service for Ellen L. Alles will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Shiloh Church of Jasper in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Dan Sinkhorn will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice Foundation, Dubois County Humane Society, or Jasper Reds Baseball, 844 19th Street, Jasper, IN, 47546.

