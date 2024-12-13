In this episode, Dave Flynn talks with Sandy Russell and Doris Langebrake, both members of the Patoka Valley Quilters Guild, to talk about how they each got started making quilts, what the Guild does for and in the community in which they live, and how an idea to make quilts for local veterans has turned into a mission of comfort for those who need it most. Y

ou can find more information about the Patoka Valley Quilters Guild on their social media page: https://www.facebook.com/p/Patoka-Valley-Quilters-100010626999255/

https://youtu.be/4H_X9oIJeg0