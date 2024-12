On the afternoon of December 26th, 2024, law enforcement was sent to a residence in the 200 block of West Cherry Street in Patoka to serve an arrest warrant on 25-year-old, Colton Linxwiler, of Patoka.

While at the residence trying to locate him, Deputies saw Linxwiler running from the area. After a brief foot pursuit, Linxwiler was arrested on his Failure To Appear warrant and received an additional charge of Resisting Law Enforcement.