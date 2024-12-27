Mary E. Park, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at St. Charles Health Care Center in Jasper.

Mary was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on March 31, 1947, to Vincent and Alma (Eckert) Schmitt. She married John “Bumpy” Park of Austin, Texas, on May 16, 1970, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School and Lockyear’s Business College in Evansville.

Mary worked at Kimball Corporate Payroll Department for 13 years before retiring due to illness. Prior to working at Kimball, she was employed at Old National Bank in Evansville, the Texas Governor’s Office, and the Texas Department of Community Affairs in Austin, Texas.

She was a recipient of the Yellow Rose of Texas awarded under Governor Dolph Briscoe and Secretary of State Mark White for dedication to the State of Texas. She was most recently a nominee for the Simon Bruté Award at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Annes Society, Daughters of Isabella, Christ Renews His Parish, Dubois County Museum, Marriage Encounter in Texas, Charter Member of the Patoka Valley Quilters Guild, and past member of the American Payroll Association. She was also a contact person for several individuals around the country who are battling the rare disease of amyloidosis.

Mary was always ready for an adventure. She never let life’s challenges hold her back from playing the role of travel guide or historian researching family histories. She always enjoyed reading a good book, quilting, knitting, spending time with family and friends, or cheering on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Park, Jasper; son, Michael (Stephanie) Park, Jasper; daughter, Melissa (Shawn) Collins, Evansville; three sisters: Eloise (Larry) Bodkins, Newburgh; Brenda (Glen) Heeke, Jasper; Annette (Jerry) Patton, Huntingburg; three grandsons: Griffin Park, Carson Park, and Bailey Collins, and one granddaughter, McKenna Collins.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary E. Park will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday, December 31st.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amyloidosis Network International, the Mayo Clinic for amyloid research, the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, Dubois County Museum, or planting a tree in someone’s memory.

