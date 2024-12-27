MarketBeat.com recently surveyed 3,000 respondents to ask people to rate their financial optimism for the coming year on a scale of 1 to 10.

Hoosiers reported being ‘on the fence’ as they look ahead to 2025, scoring a 6 out of 10, aligning with the national average. In comparison, Hawaii residents led the pack with an impressive 9/10 optimism rating.

This wavering attitude corresponds to their performance in 2024, as the average Indiana investor saw a 17% return on their investments, below the national average of 19%.

A significant number of Hoosiers are choosing to reinvest in 2025, seeing it as an opportunity to keep building their portfolios and grow their wealth further, while others are using this financial boost to tackle long-standing debt or build up emergency savings, which have become a higher priority in uncertain times. Some are also setting money aside for personal goals, whether that’s education, travel, or other meaningful pursuits.

Rising interest rates were found to be a big concern for many Indiana residents, especially for those managing loans or mortgages. Global economic uncertainty and market volatility are also keeping people on alert.

To see the full survey by MarketBeat.com, visit: https://www.marketbeat.com/originals/survey-reveals-which-states-saw-the-biggest-investment-gains-in-2024/.