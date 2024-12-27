Richard Lee Hembree, 72, of St. Anthony, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born November 16, 1952, in Daviess County, Indiana, to Woodrow and Joyce (Wininger) Hembree. Richard worked at Kimball International for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ora and Orion Hembree, Merlin and Elsie Wininger; sisters, Janice Peoples, Merlie Hembree, Rose Stewart; brothers, Wally, Dwight, Keith, Jay and Denny Hembree; and step-father, Art Trambaugh.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Schwartz) Hembree of St. Anthony; four children, Wesley (Natasha) Hembree of St. Anthony, Patrick (Amy) Fawks of Huntington, WV, Jennifer Fawks of Kokomo, Tosha Wilmes of Louisville, KY; three sisters, Elsie Mae Horsting of Loogootee, Kay Matthews of Dale, Faye (Chris) Holland of Loogootee; (12) grandchildren; (5) great-grandchildren, and (29) nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Richard Hembree will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:30 p.m. with the funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank the St. Anthony Fire Department, First Responders, and Dubois County EMS for their professional and caring assistance. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com