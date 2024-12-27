Shirley Ann Beasley, age 86, of Huntingburg, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 2:55 a.m., on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born January 31, 1938, in Oakland City, Indiana, to William C. and Linnie (Street) Burnett; and married Lowell Beasley on March 6, 1959, in Oakland City. Shirley earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Deaconess School of Nursing in Evansville and worked as a nursing supervisor and surgery nurse at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She centered her life around her husband, her family, and her faith in God. She and Lowell enjoyed solving crossword puzzles together, traveling, socializing, playing cards with their long-time card group, and attending church. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Betty Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Lowell Beasley of Huntingburg; two daughters, Lisa (John) Reutepohler of Huntingburg and Annie (Scott) Buschkoetter of Dubois; one son, Alan Beasley of Huntingburg; by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call for visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning, following the visitation. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Joel Rivera will officiate at the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Victory Assembly of God in Jasper. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.