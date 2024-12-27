As heating bills rise during the cold months, southern Indiana families are turning to community resources for assistance. Programs like LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) provide financial aid, while local utility companies offer flexible payment plans and energy-saving tips.

Weatherproofing homes is another cost-effective strategy. Simple steps like sealing windows and adding insulation can significantly lower heating expenses. Community centers are hosting workshops to help residents implement these changes and reduce energy consumption.

