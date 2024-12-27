Despite the winter chill, southern Indiana gardeners are already preparing for the upcoming growing season. Popular choices include native plants that support pollinators and vegetable crops like tomatoes and peppers. Planning now allows gardeners to purchase seeds early, avoiding supply shortages common in spring.

Workshops and community programs are being organized to teach sustainable practices, such as composting and water conservation. Experts recommend testing soil quality and clearing debris to give plants the best start. Garden centers are also promoting organic fertilizers and pest control options to minimize environmental impact.

