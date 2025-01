The local community is being asked to help Mary Alice Ruxer, formerly of Saint Meinrad, and her family celebrate her 101st birthday on Thursday, January 16th, 2025. Parishioners, friends, and neighbors are encouraged to shower her with cards of care on her special day.

Those wishing to give her a card can send their greetings to: Mrs. Mary Alice Ruxer, Scenic Hills at the Monastery, 710 Sunrise Drive, Ferdinand, IN 47532-9020.