Vincennes University has announced they are hosting a Bilingual Spring Admissions and Financial Aid Night on Wednesday, January 29th, from 6 to 8:30 PM (ET), at VU Jasper in the Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing Auditorium, located at 961 College Ave in Jasper.

The Día de la Familia/ VU Family Day: A Bilingual Spring Admissions and Financial Aid Night will help all prospective students and their families navigate the college admissions process and learn how to pay for college. VU will offer all presentations and materials in both English and Spanish to ensure that all students and families feel empowered to take the next step toward higher education.

This free event will feature:

Bilingual presentations on admissions and financial aid

FAFSA workshop with hands-on assistance

Support from bilingual student ambassadors

Light refreshments

Free transportation at 5:30 PM (ET) will be provided from Maple Grove Trailer Park in Jasper and ALASI HQ in Huntingburg. RSVP is required and can be made at: connect.vinu.edu/register/diadelafamilia

Families are encouraged to RSVP at connect.vinu.edu/register/diadelafamilia, especially if transportation is needed.

This event is a collaborative effort between VU, INvestED, and the Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana (ALASI). These organizations are joining forces to provide bilingual presentations and hands-on assistance to students and families navigating the college admissions and financial aid process.