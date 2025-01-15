The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in February 2025.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Monday, February 17th, 2025, for President’s Day.

A Class Librarian Display by Mrs. Miley’s kindergarten class in the children’s section all month.

Winter Reading runs through the end of February. Sign up on Beanstack or stop in to pick up a Bingo card. If you complete the challenge, you will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card of your choice.

Tuesdays in February from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18 – Enjoy crafts, games, snacks, and drinks. No registration is required.

Wednesdays in February at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Light weight training for seniors following a DVD. Registration must be made by calling the library.

Fridays in February at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga following a DVD for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration must be made by calling the library.

February 1 through 14 – Sydney Sloth will be hiding in the children’s section. Find her hiding place and choose a prize from the library treasure chest.

Saturday, February 1 – Take Your Child to the Library Day – Children who visit the library this day will receive a goody bag and a free book.

Monday, February 3 at 6 pm – Patoka Lake History Talk with Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Jim Merkley for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – Learn some fascinating facts about the history of Patoka Lake and the construction of the dam. (This event was rescheduled from January 8th)

Wednesday, February 5 at 6 pm – Conversation Heart Wreath for ages 5 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – Make your own fun and colorful heart wreath just in time for Valentine’s Day. Registration is required.

Friday, February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day – Stop by the Library and pick up a card to send to a friend or a loved one.

Monday, February 10 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – All are welcome.

Wednesday, February 12 from 3 to 7 pm – Open Paint Night for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – Choose from a variety of wooden and ceramic items to paint. No registration is required.

Thursday, February 13 at 11 am – Dog Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for dog-themed stories, crafts, and coloring. No registration is required.

Friday, February 14 – Book Giving Day – Visit the Library and take home a free book. Show how much you love someone by bringing them a free book as well.

Saturday, February 15 – Pangolin Day – Come in to learn more about this fascinating creature and to color pangolin pictures.

Thursday, February 20 – Love Your Pet Day – Celebrate pets by bringing in a photo of your pet and making your own pet rock.

Thursday, February 20 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 18 – Build Lego creations and hang out with friends while enjoying a snack and lemonade. No registration is required.

Monday, February 24 from 12 to 4 pm – Card Playing Day for ages 18 and up – Celebrate Play More Cards Day: visit and play cards or learn new card games with friends. No registration is required.

Monday, February 24 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading Caged Birds by Mary Pavey. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Tuesday, February 25 at 11 am – Circus Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler for a circus-themed story and playtime. No registration is required.

Thursday, February 27 from 3:30 to 5:30 – National Pokemon Day for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult – Come to the Library to read Pokemon books, watch a Pokemon movie, and do Pokemon activities. Bring your games and cards to trade and play. No registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.