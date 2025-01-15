The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 20th annual Home Expo, set to showcase a variety of products and services offered by businesses in Jasper, Dubois County, and beyond.

This year’s event will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, February 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Expo provides a valuable opportunity for businesses to connect directly with nearly 1,000 attendees over the two-day event. Vendors will have the chance to demonstrate their offerings, engage with visitors, and even provide prizes and giveaways.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate by reserving a booth and showcasing their unique products and services to the community.

For more information or to register your business, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.