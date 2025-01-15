The City of Jasper has unveiled its latest digital innovation, Jasper INsight, a user-friendly mobile app designed to keep residents informed about local happenings. Whether it’s accessing important information, receiving real-time updates, or staying on top of city notifications, Jasper INsight offers a centralized platform for all things Jasper.

The app is now available for download via the App Store. Residents can also scan the QR code featured in promotional materials to access it directly.

With features like city notifications, event updates, and access to key information about local parks, recreation, and city services, Jasper INsight aims to streamline communication and engagement within the community.

City officials encourage everyone to download the app and stay connected with the latest from Jasper.