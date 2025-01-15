Pictured L-R: Dubois County Rotarians Christian Blome, Jim McFaul, and Joyce Fleck, TRI-CAP Executive Director

The Rotary Club of Dubois County, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Warrick County Rotary club, held a Holiday Diaper Drive during the month of December and resulted in the collection of over 2,300 baby diapers and nearly 3,000 baby wipes for the families of TRI-CAP. Drop off locations included the ReStore and TRI-CAP offices in Dubois and Warrick counties.

Joyce Fleck, TRI-CAP Executive Director states, “We are grateful for the kindness and generosity of everyone who contributed to this drive. This outpouring of support just shows how much our community cares about families.”

TRI-CAP, has been a pillar of the community since 1966, and is committed to addressing the area’s unmet service needs. It is funded through a combination of state, federal, and local resources and provides resources in education, health, and housing. TRI-CAP’s service area is Dubois, Perry and Warrick counties.