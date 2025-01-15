The Community Foundation Alliance, in partnership with the Pike County Community Foundation, has been awarded a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of the GIFT VIII initiative. This funding is part of the eighth phase of the Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII) program, a competitive grant designed to support community foundations across the state in strengthening the quality of life for the communities they serve.

As an affiliate foundation of the Community Foundation Alliance, the Pike County Community Foundation will collaborate with the City of Petersburg, Pike County Commissioners, and Pike County Progress Partners, Inc. to develop the Buffalo Trace Trail project. This 2.5-mile trail will link to the existing 5-mile fitness path in Petersburg, creating safe walking routes and enhancing community accessibility.

The project aims to bring vibrancy to the area by incorporating public art that reflects the region’s cultural and recreational heritage. Indiana University’s Center for Rural Engagement will lead the public art installations, drawing on local input to create pieces that resonate with the community’s history and identity.

Jill Carpenter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation Alliance, expressed the importance of the project, stating, “Ultimately, the Buffalo Trace Trail project is a vital step in creating a more thriving, connected, and attractive community in Petersburg and Pike County, contributing to the area’s growth and positioning it as a desirable place to live for current and future residents.”

The three-year timeline for the project will involve trail construction, public art development, and blight removal efforts. The goal is to transform the community into a more vibrant, connected, and attractive place to live.

The Buffalo Trace Trail will become a central hub for the community, providing easy access to essential services such as Somebody’s Place food and clothing bank, the American Legion Little League Park, The Zone Fitness Center, Amber Manor Care Center, and Deaconess Health Clinic.

With a focus on community engagement, the project is expected to increase both population and property values in Petersburg and Pike County, contributing to economic vitality and long-term growth.

The Buffalo Trace Trail is part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life in the area, a mission that has driven local leaders over the past decade. The trail will stand as a lasting asset for Pike County, enhancing the region’s appeal and fostering a strong sense of community.

The GIFT initiative, launched in 1990 by Lilly Endowment, has provided grants to strengthen community foundations across Indiana, helping them address local needs and opportunities.