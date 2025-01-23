Latest News

$200 Prize for Local Schools Added by Dubois County CARES to Youth Substance Use Prevention Presentation Ireland Utilities Hosting 2025 Membership Meeting Early February Avian Influenza Detected in Waterfowl in Gibson and Pike Counties Andrea Ackerman Named GJCS Staff Member of the Month for January Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces Name Change to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center

One of Southern Indiana’s longest running country music talent searches returns to the Jasper Arts Center in Jasper, Indiana. Radio station 101 Country WBDC continues to host the local showdown, now in its 43rd year, will be held on Friday, June 6th, 2025. Now is the time for acts from around the region to enter and compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Download the application online: www.wbdc.us

For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post