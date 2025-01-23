One of Southern Indiana’s longest running country music talent searches returns to the Jasper Arts Center in Jasper, Indiana. Radio station 101 Country WBDC continues to host the local showdown, now in its 43rd year, will be held on Friday, June 6th, 2025. Now is the time for acts from around the region to enter and compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Download the application online: www.wbdc.us

For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam