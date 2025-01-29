Jasper Arts will host Camp Create Spring Break 2025, an art camp for children ages 8-12, Monday through Thursday, March 24-27. All camp activities will take place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The focus artist for Camp Create Spring Break 2025 is Claude Monet.

Campers will participate in art workshops using a variety of mediums and explore art galleries through games and activities. All sessions are led by professional artists, art teachers, the Education Coordinator, and Jasper Arts staff.

Registration is $40 per child. Camp Create Spring Break accepts 25 campers. Low-income scholarships are available for children receiving free and reduced school lunch.

Register today at jasperarts.org/campcreate. For assistance registering, contact Jasper Arts at 812-482-3070. Registration closes at noon, Tuesday, March 18.

