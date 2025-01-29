Wayne L. Woebkenberg, age 82, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Jasper, passed away surrounded by family at 5:58 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Bridgewater Health Care Center in Carmel, Indiana.

Wayne was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on August 20, 1942, to Roman and Violet (Vaal) Woebkenberg. He married Martha Moeller on May 17, 1969, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ferdinand High School and then attended business school.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during Vietnam.

He retired from American Family Insurance where he was an insurance adjuster.

Wayne was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Holy Family Men’s Sodality, Jasper Gun Club, Jasper Sportsman Club, and the American Legion Post #147.

He enjoyed hunting, Nascar races, and spending time with family.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Martha Woebkenberg, Carmel; one daughter, Jayme (Scot) Biggs, Carmel; three grandchildren: Mia, Cooper, and Kirby, one sister, Carol (Jim) Beier, two brothers: David (Edna) Woebkenberg and Gordon (Anita) Woebkenberg, and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Bieker.

Preceding him in death are two sisters-in-law: Irma Moeller and Henrietta Bieker and two brothers-in-law: Oscar Bieker Jr. and Robert Bieker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne L. Woebkenberg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave side rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.

