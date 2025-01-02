Looking for an engaging and fulfilling summer job? The City of Jasper is hiring for a wide range of positions to make your summer productive and fun!

Open roles include lifeguards for the city’s new pool, park maintenance staff, sports complex maintenance workers, camp leaders, and positions at the golf course in both the pro shop and maintenance. Additionally, opportunities are available in the Street Department, Waste Water Maintenance, Gas & Water Maintenance, and Electric Maintenance.

These positions not only offer valuable work experience but also the chance to work in a community-focused environment. Applications can be picked up at the Park Department, City Hall, or accessed online at jasperindiana.gov/employment.

For more information, contact the Personnel Director at P.O. Box 29, 610 Main Street, Jasper, IN 47547-0029 or email hra@jasperindiana.gov. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for the city this summer!