West Boggs Park invites thrill-seekers and community supporters to join its Polar Plunge fundraiser on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM. This unique event challenges participants to take a chilly dive for a great cause, with proceeds supporting the park’s 2025 programs department.

Participants can register as individuals or create teams, aiming to collect a minimum of $100 in pledges for a chance to win exciting prizes. Enbridge will generously match all funds raised, amplifying the impact of the community’s efforts.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, bring their adventurous spirit, and rally friends and family to cheer them on.

For more information or to sign up, contact Programs Director Rebecca Bridgefarmer at 812-295-3421 (option 3) or email activities@westboggs.com.