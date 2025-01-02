The Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced they are offering over $77,000 in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. Scholarship Applications must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15th, 2025.

The full list of scholarships available to apply for are as follows.

Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship:

This scholarship, created in memory of Bethany Volz, daughter of former MHHCC Medical Staff member Kim Alan Volz, M.D., will be awarded to a high school senior who lives in the Memorial Hospital service area who plans to enter a two-to-four-year educational program in a health-related field. (2025 Amount: $1,500)

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship:

Graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Students with plans to return to Dubois County will receive priority consideration. Previous Ackerman Scholarship recipients may be considered and will receive equal consideration as graduating seniors. (2025 Amount: $1,200)

The Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship:

Scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area or southern Indiana area who are enrolled or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to an ASN or BSN registered nurse designation. The desired outcome is that the recipient returns to the southern Indiana area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish. (2025 Amount: $1,500 for each scholarship)

Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship:

This scholarship is for current high school seniors or currently enrolled post-secondary students who attended high school in Memorial Hospital’s service area pursuing a degree in the health care field (M.D., pharmacist, anesthesia, radiology, laboratory technologist, nursing, etc.). Priority consideration will be given to those interested in the field of Anesthesia. The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish. (2025 Amount: $2,000)

The Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Endowment:

Two scholarships for graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Current college students and previous Kuebler Scholarship recipients may be considered. (2025 Amount: $2,200 for each scholarship)

Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship:

This scholarship is presented to a current and active volunteer for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. To qualify, applicants must volunteer a minimum of 80 hours (prior to March 15th, 2023) at an MHHCC location and be pursuing a post-secondary degree or certificate. This scholarship is not limited to healthcare fields and is presented directly to the recipient. (2025 Amount: $1,000)

Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship:

This scholarship is a unique opportunity for nursing students going into their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure, and career goals in nursing at MHHCC. The funds are payable to the individual recipient. As a part of the scholarship, the future nursing professional must sign an agreement to remain employed at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full-time for two (2) years. This scholarship has its own separate application, which can be found linked on the website. (2025 Amount – $5,000; 10 available)

Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarships:

Eight scholarships will be awarded to residents of the Memorial Hospital service area, one each specifically in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Pike, Perry, Orange, and Spencer counties. These are for students who attended high school in these respective counties and are enrolled or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to a degree in any health career field (M.D., pharmacist, radiology technologist, rehabilitation therapist, etc.). The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice after graduation. Past recipients may apply annually. (2025 Amount: $1,000 for each scholarship)

Memorial Hospital Foundation HOSA Scholarship:

Awarded to a 2025 Health Occupations Students of America participant who is assigned to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. (2025 Amount: $1,000)

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship:

Dubois County residents who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Current college students and previous Schwinghammer Scholarship residents may be considered. (2025 Amount: $2,000)

The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship:

Graduate of Southridge High School pursuing a career in the health care field. Current college students who are graduates of Southridge High School may be considered. (2025 Amount: $1,000)

Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship:

The Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship is for current Memorial Hospital and Health Care Employees. It is intended to remove barriers to degree advancement by RN employees of MHHCC and provide them with financial assistance to advance their degrees to BSNs, MSNs, DNPs, or PHDs in Nursing. (2025 Amount – $1,500)

Sue Strange and Amy Todd Healthcare Scholarship:

This scholarship is for graduating seniors from a high school in Martin or Dubois County, Indiana, including accredited home-school or alternative school programs. Priority consideration is for Martin County graduating seniors; secondary consideration to employees or volunteers of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Applicants must be pursuing a major in health care with priority consideration to nursing or social work majors. Students awarded a two-year scholarship will receive the award for two years or the attainment of the first associate’s degree, whichever comes first. Students awarded a four-year scholarship will receive the award for four years or the attainment of a first bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first. Recipients will not need to reapply each year and will be provided the information to renew the award for subsequent years provided all criteria continues to be met. (2025 Amount – $2,000)

Memorial Hospital Med Staff Scholarship:

Two scholarships for current high school seniors who is the dependent of an active medical staff member or any current benefit-eligible Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employee. The student must have a GPA equal to 3.0 or higher and seeking a higher education in any field for an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, or trade school. (2025 Amount-$1,000 each scholarship)

For additional information or to apply for any of these scholarships, visit mhhcc.org/giving, and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, contact Alisha Schwenk at alschwen@mhhcc.org or call 812-996-8428.