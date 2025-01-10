A New Albany woman is in jail after investigators believe she participated in assisting the suspect wanted in the shooting of an Orange County Deputy Sheriff last Friday.

On January 3rd, just before 1:00 AM, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry stopped to check on a disabled vehicle in the roadway at US Highway 150 and State Road 56. During the interaction with the driver, Austin Schepers, Schepers shot Deputy Andry multiple times and fled the scene. Hours later, Schepers fled to a residence in the 1800 block of Market Street in New Albany.

Through their investigation, State Police Detectives Clay Boley and Steven Peyton believe 35-year-old Victoria Howard of New Albany knew that Schepers had allegedly shot a police officer and that he was wanted by law enforcement. Howard allegedly used the ride-sharing app Lyft to provide Schepers a ride from her apartment in New Albany to Craig Street in Louisville, one block west of Wheeler Avenue. Schepers was ultimately found on January 4th at a residence in the 3700 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Howard was arrested without incident on Thursday, January 9th in Clarksville. She was taken to the Floyd County Jail where she was processed.

Investigators believe additional charges will be forthcoming against additional individuals responsible for assisting Schepers while he was wanted by police. The Indiana State Police insists that those responsible for assisting criminals in their efforts to elude capture by law enforcement will be investigated and charged for their actions.

Arrested and Charges:



Victoria Howard, 35, New Albany, Indiana