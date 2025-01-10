Dorothy (Stetter) Edele DeMuth, 96, of St. Henry, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

Born on June 30, 1928, in Huntingburg, Dorothy was the daughter of Anthony and Clara (Schwartz) Stetter. She married Cyril F. Edele on November 18, 1950, who preceded her in death on April 17, 1973. Later, she married Othmar DeMuth on April 20, 1980, who passed on January 30, 1985.

A devoted member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Dorothy was actively involved with the St. Henry Christian Mothers and St. Henry Quilters. She cherished time with her family, praying the rosary, quilting, baking, gardening, and mowing.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John Edele; stepsons, Richard, James, and Robert DeMuth; grandson, Jeremy Edele; and sister, Virginia Miller.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Glenda) Edele; stepchildren, Pat Nordhoff, Charlie DeMuth, John DeMuth, and Angie Gogel; grandchildren, Angela (Derek) Blair and Tyler Edele; great-grandchildren, Aaron (Alyssa) Blair and Gavin (fiancée, Brynn Schwartz) Edele; and a great-great-grandchild, August Blair.

Service Details

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. (10:00 a.m. C.S.T.) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, officiated by Father Riji George.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. E.S.T. (8:00-10:00 a.m. C.S.T.) before the service.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.A.V., the Clem and Mary Lange Best Chairs Endowment for the Benefit of Ferdinand, Holland, and St. Henry Projects, or the St. Henry Cemetery Preservation Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Online condolences may be shared at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.