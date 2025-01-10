In honor of National Mentoring Month, the mayors of the City of Jasper and the City of Huntingburg have jointly proclaimed January 2025 as Mentors for Youth Month. This recognition celebrates the invaluable role that mentorship plays in the development of young people in our community, as well as the dedicated mentors who provide guidance, support, and inspiration to help young individuals reach their potential.

The proclamations highlight the importance of mentoring and emphasize that there are many ways to get involved with Mentors for Youth of Dubois County. The public is invited to join the effort by supporting Mentors for Youth in a variety of capacities, including applying to mentor, volunteering at events, serving on committees, and making financial contributions.

Mentoring is vital to helping youth build confidence, achieve goals, and foster positive growth. At Mentors for Youth, it is recognized that people with different interests and skill sets can all make a meaningful impact. Whether you have experience working with children, a passion for event planning, a financial background, or simply a desire to give back to the community, there is a role for you. From attending monthly outings with matches to volunteering at fundraising events or supporting the organization’s growth through board membership, there are several ways to get involved.

To launch the month of celebration and engagement, Mentors for Youth of Dubois County is kicking off a recruitment campaign with a goal of adding 15 new supporters. The organization invites individuals to complete the Supporter Interest Form on the Mentors for Youth homepage at mentors4youth.com. This simple form will allow new supporters to indicate how they’d like to get involved, whether it’s as a mentor, volunteer, committee/board member, or donor. Every level of support is crucial in helping create more positive experiences and opportunities for the youth they serve.

For more information or to sign up as a supporter, visit mentors4youth.com.