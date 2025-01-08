Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has started a statewide visit to all 92 counties in 2025. These visits are designed to strengthen community engagement, build valuable partnerships, and highlight office initiatives. Secretary Morales will travel across Indiana to meet with mayors, local officials, business leaders, and Hoosiers in each county.

With a week into the new year, Secretary Morales has already visited several counties with more stops planned throughout the week and month.

This is Secretary Morales’ third official round of visiting all 92 counties. In 2023, he visited all 92 counties within 6 months. Last year, he broke his own record and did it within 3 months.

During the statewide visits, Secretary Morales will hold one-on-one meetings with local leaders and stakeholders. These visits provide an opportunity for Secretary Morales to share new office initiatives and gain input on how the Secretary of State’s Office can continue to be a resource at the local level, to ensure community leaders and Hoosiers have access to the tools and support needed for success.