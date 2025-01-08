Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott announced that Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has been awarded the Sentinel of the Vault for her unwavering dedication to safeguarding Indiana’s financial resources and advancing economic opportunities for Hoosiers.

The Sentinel of the Vault is bestowed by the Office of the Indiana Treasurer and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary stewardship of the state’s assets and a steadfast commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Lt. Governor Crouch has spent the last eight years as lieutenant governor and has a long history of public service to the state of Indiana.

For more information about the Sentinel of the Vault Award and the Office of the Indiana Treasurer, visit in.gov/tos/sentinel-of-the-vault/.